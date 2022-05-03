The Timberwolves' season ended Friday night with a loss in Game 6 to Memphis at Target Center, a defeat that eliminated them from the NBA playoffs.

The Wolves gained the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 regular season, and now head to an offseason to maintain or grow their status in the league.

Here's a player-by-player look at the team:

Karl-Anthony Towns, 26, C

Signed through 2023-24, $33.8 million next season

Towns returned to the All-Star Game for the first time in three seasons and could make the All-Pro team when those honors are announced in coming weeks. That would make him eligible to sign a supermax contract. He averaged 24.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. He had one of his best defensive seasons in the Wolves' high-wall scheme.

Next season: The Wolves still feel Towns has more room to grow offensively. He'll need to work on avoiding fouls, especially on the offensive end, to be more of a dominant presence in the postseason.

D'Angelo Russell, 26, G

Signed through 2022-23 at $31.4 million

Russell had one of his better defensive stretches over the first half of the season, but those numbers faded. He shot 34% from three-point range, his lowest in five seasons, and was benched in the final minutes of Game 6 against Memphis after struggling the entire series.

Next season: Russell will be angling for an extension and the Wolves will have a decision to make on his future, which might include trading his expiring contract.

Anthony Edwards, 20, G-F

Signed through 2023-24, $10.7 million next season

Edwards improved his three-point shooting (from 33% to 36%) while playing through knee issues the second half of the season. He dealt with teams starting to double him in coverages and improved his on-ball defense.

Next season: Keep improving. Improve shooting, ability to finish and defense. The Wolves don't want Edwards to add much, just improve what he already does.

Jarred Vanderbilt, 23, F

Signed through 2023-24, $4.3 million next season

Vanderbilt earned a regular role in the starting lineup thanks to his rebounding and defense. He averaged 8.4 rebounds per game and frequently was asked to guard the other team's best players.

Next season: Add to his offensive game as much as he can and continue to grow as a defender.

Patrick Beverley, 33, G

Signed through 2022-23, $13 million next season

Beverley became the emotional heartbeat of the team and helped the Wolves improve their defensive acumen. He is a valuable presence on and off the floor.

Next season: Do what he does — guard the opponent's best players, make some plays on offense and continue to lead.

Malik Beasley, 25, G

Signed through 2023-24, $15.6 million next season

Beasley returned to form in the second half of the season and shot 38% from three-point range for the year. He improved defensively but struggled in the playoff series against Memphis outside of Game 1.

Next season: The Wolves will hope Beasley can play all season like he did in the second half.

Jaden McDaniels, 21, F

Signed through 2023-24, $2.2 million next season

McDaniels, one of the Wolves' best defenders, was adding to his offensive repertoire before he suffered a high ankle sprain in the final weeks of the season. He returned in time for the playoffs and had his best game of the season in Game 6 with 24 points.

Next season: Add muscle to his wiry frame and keep expanding his game on offense while cleaning up fouls on defense.

Jordan McLaughlin, 26, G

Signed through 2023-24, $2.2 million next season

McLaughlin was out of the rotation at the beginning of the season but became a valuable member of it in the second half thanks to his ability to run Chris Finch's offense.

Next season: McLaughlin doesn't always fill up the stat sheet, but Finch loves how he runs the offense. Keep it up and keep improving his shooting.

Jaylen Nowell, 22, G

Team option for 2022-23 at $1.9 million

Nowell (8.5 points per game) emerged as a key piece of the rotation after COVID affected the Wolves' roster in December. His ability to generate scoring for himself earned him minutes from then onward.

Next season: If he returns, keep improving defensively so he can stay on the court.

Naz Reid, 22, C

Team option for 2022-23 at $1.9 million

Reid was again a dependable backup center for Towns in averaging 8.3 points in 15.8 minutes per game and was key in the Wolves' play-in victory when Towns was in foul trouble.

Next season: Keep improving defensively and in his ability to rebound. The Wolves might try to add a rebounder in the offseason.

Taurean Prince, 28, F

Unrestricted free agent

Prince became an integral part of the bench in the second half of the season as he caught fire from three-point range. He shot below 30% in October and November but shot 41% from December onward.

Next season: Prince said he'd like to return, but can he and the Wolves agree on a number and contract length?

Josh Okogie, 23, G

Restricted free agent

Okogie's limited offense kept him out of the rotation for most of the season. The Wolves praised how good a teammate he was.

Next season: The Wolves can make a qualifying offer near $6 million, but Okogie seems headed for free agency and might end up on another team where he can contribute regularly.

Leandro Bolmaro, 21, G

Signed through 2024-25, $2.5 million next season

Bolmaro appeared in 35 games but wasn't a part of the rotation during the second half of the season. He averaged 13.5 points per game and six assists for the G-League Iowa Wolves.

Next season: Improve his shooting so the Wolves can put him on the floor more often.

Jake Layman, 28, F

Unrestricted free agent

Layman helped the Wolves get through their COVID absences in December and January but was never a part of rotation before or after.

Next season: Layman likely attempts to find a place he can play more.

Nathan Knight, 24, F-C

Restricted free agent

Knight filled in capably at times this season and Finch has said he belongs in the NBA. Knight appeared in 37 games for the Wolves.

Next season: Will Knight, who was on a two-way deal, return and garner more playing time?

McKinley Wright, 23, G

Restricted free agent

Wright, who had an elbow injury during the season, never got much time on the Wolves but played well in Iowa and averaged 19.1 points and 7.7 assists.

Next season: After playing on a two-way deal, the Champlin Park alum will be a restricted free agent.