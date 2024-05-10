Opinion editor's note: Editorials represent the opinions of the Star Tribune Editorial Board, which operates independently from the newsroom.

Minneapolis high school English teacher Tracy Byrd wisely encourages students to study the work of a diverse range of authors so that they can see themselves and their experiences in what they read. He found that doing so has motivated students to learn and helped those still recovering from lessons lost during the pandemic.

"That's the spark that they needed," the ninth-grade English teacher told the Star Tribune.

Byrd's welcome enthusiasm for finding students where they are and inspiring them to learn earned the Washburn High School educator the 2024 Minnesota Teacher of the Year award.

The now 53-year-old Minneapolis native came to teaching later in life. He told an editorial writer that he "dropped out, or was kicked out twice" from the University of North Dakota for not studying and keeping his grades up enough to maintain his football scholarship. Eventually he went to community college and worked in several jobs in finance to support his family.

He left a finance job in 2008 to work for the Wayzata school district, first as a hall supervisor and football and track coach. He found that he loved working with young people and credits co-workers with encouraging him to pursue a career in education.

In 2017, Byrd was hired to teach English at Washburn — his high school alma mater — after receiving his master's degree from Metro State University. He says he shares his story with students and tells them that if "I could do this, so can you." He emphasizes academic excellence, encouraging his students not to settle for C's but always reach for A's or B's.

According to data from U.S. News & World Report, Washburn takes that approach with many of its students. This year it was ranked the No. 1 high school in Minneapolis, in the top 3% of Minnesota schools and in the top 8% nationally. Those annual figures, released in April, are based on the number of Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate tests taken, the number of passing scores on those exams, graduation rates and state test scores.

Byrd's path to teaching demonstrates the value of finding nontraditional candidates to teach and the success of "Grow Your Own" strategies that have received state funding in recent years. Those programs can help put outstanding educators into classrooms in a state that is experiencing significant teacher shortages.

"Tracy Byrd is the epitome of excellence and integrity in public education," Katie Murphy-Olsen, an English as an additional language teacher at Minneapolis Edison High School, wrote in her nomination letter for Byrd. "His dedication to the students at Washburn through educating, coaching, advocating and leading is palpable in his work. He exudes a dynamic energy, a kindness to all, and he is incredibly supportive to fellow educators and the Minneapolis community."

And Washburn assistant principal Michelle Terpening told the Star Tribune that Byrd's enthusiasm as a teacher and football and track coach is infectious. "Anytime you walk past his classroom you can hear him," she said. "He's up, he's loud, he's vibrant. He brings an energy to Washburn."

Congratulations to Byrd for receiving the prestigious award and all the experiences that come with it — including being a candidate for National Teacher of the Year. While the Minneapolis teacher keeps finding the "spark" that motivates teens, let's hope his example can motivate more people to become educators.







