MOSCOW — A Russian court is hearing an appeal by U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner against her 9-year prison sentence.
Most Read
-
Kueng pleads guilty to state charges in George Floyd killing, Thao to let judge decide his case
-
Man accidentally shoots self in leg while visiting corn pit attraction in Brooklyn Park
-
Minnesota eighth-graders register worst math scores in decades on national exam
-
Why did Finnish immigrants come to Minnesota? (And no, they're not Scandinavian)
-
Culture war issues drive debate in some hotly contested Minn. school board races