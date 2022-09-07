DUBLIN, Calif. — A Northern California sheriff's deputy is being sought in connection with the fatal shootings of a man and woman.
Most Read
-
Meet the woman who smashed the St. Paul Fire Department's physical test record
-
3 finalists chosen for Minneapolis police chief
-
One dead after suspected drunken driver crashes into 2 vehicles north of Twin Cities
-
Target CEO will stay three more years with change in retirement rules
-
Material on foreign nuclear capabilities seized at Trump's Mar-a-Lago