ATHENS, Greece — A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck southwestern Greece off the coast of the western Peloponnese on Friday. Minor damage but no injuries were reported from the quake, which was also felt in the Greek capital and as far away as the southern island of Crete.

The quake was centered beneath the seabed near the Strofades islands, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) south-southwest of the western city of Patras, according to the Athens Geodynamic Institute.

Schools in parts of the western Peloponnese were evacuated and shut for the day as a precaution, while the fire departments of the nearby Ionian islands, the Peloponnese and western Greece were placed on alert. Local authorities reported some minor damage to old buildings, but no injuries or major structural damage.

Greece lies in a highly seismically active region and earthquakes are common. The vast majority cause no injuries and little to no damage.