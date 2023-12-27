Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A driver struck a man crossing a street in Willmar, Minn., and drove off, officials said Wednesday.

The incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday at the well-traveled intersection of S. 1st Street and Willmar Avenue, police said.

A security officer from the nearby CentraCare Clinic came to the 52-year-old man's aid before he was taken by ambulance to CentraCare Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police. Officials have yet to release the man's identity.

Officers determined the man was crossing near the intersection's southeast corner when he was hit by a car heading north on 1st Avenue, police said.

Police said the car was described as a dark four-door sedan.

Anyone with information or video from the area about the incident is urged to contact Willmar police at 1-320-235-2244. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at www.crimestoppersmn.org.