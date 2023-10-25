Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

BERLIN — A man with a previous conviction for membership in the Islamic State group has been arrested in Germany on suspicion that he may have agreed to attack a pro-Israel demonstration, prosecutors said Wednesday.

The 29-year-old, whose identity wasn't released in keeping with German privacy rules, was detained Tuesday at his apartment in the western city of Duisburg.

Prosecutors in Duesseldorf said that a court on Wednesday ordered him kept in custody pending a possible indictment on suspicion of agreeing to commit murder and manslaughter.

They said he is suspected of telling a ''chat partner'' in Syria ''in a sufficiently concrete manner" that he was prepared to commit an attack and that the possible target was a pro-Israel demonstration.

Prosecutors said the Duesseldorf state court in 2017 gave the man a five-year sentence under juvenile law for membership in IS and other offenses, which he served.