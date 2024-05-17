PORTLAND, Ore. — A man who has been under investigation in the deaths of four women whose bodies were found scattered across northwest Oregon last year has been indicted in two of those killings — as well as in the death of a woman whose body was found in Washington state.

A grand jury indicted Jesse Lee Calhoun, 39, on second-degree murder charges in the deaths of Charity Lynn Perry, 24; Bridget Leanne Webster, 31; and Joanna Speaks, 32, the Multnomah County district attorney announced Friday. Perry and Webster were found in Oregon, while Speaks was found near an abandoned barn in Clark County, Washington.

The indictment came just weeks before Calhoun was due to be released from state prison, where he was returned last year to finish serving a four-year term for assaulting a police officer, trying to strangle a police dog and other charges.

He was initially released in 2021, a year early, because he was among a group of inmates who helped fight devastating wildfires in 2020. Gov. Tina Kotek revoked his commutation last year after police began investigating him in the deaths.

Court records did not immediately reflect whether Calhoun has an attorney representing him on the murder charges.

The deaths of two other women — Kristin Smith and Ashley Real, both 22 — are still being investigated, the prosecutor's office said.