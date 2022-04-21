See more of the story

Editor's note: Here are profiles of four leading Republican candidates running for governor in Minnesota in 2022. Profiles of Neil Shah and Richard Stanek will be added when they are published in the next few weeks.

Michelle Benson aims to bring a mom's 'common sense' to governor's office

The Republican state senator is the lone woman running for governor and is struggling to stand out from the crowd.

Paul Gazelka hopes tough-on-crime focus gives him an edge in governor's race

The four-term senator is one of more than a half dozen candidates vying for the GOP nod to take on Gov. Tim Walz.

Scott Jensen charts path to GOP frontrunner status in governor's race via Trump playbook

Latest chapter of a life surrounded by Minnesota politics includes COVID-19 skepticism criticized as dangerous.

Kendall Qualls banks on outsider status in Republican bid for governor

Qualls launched his campaign in January in an interview on "Fox & Friends." Since then, much of his campaign's messaging has mirrored conservative grievances about rising crime, economic woes and social issues.