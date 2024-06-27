Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Host Michael Rand breaks down a huge night at the NBA draft for the Timberwolves, who dealt away their 2031 first round pick to obtain the No. 8 pick Wednesday. They used that to take Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham, then later chose Terrence Shannon Jr. at No. 27. It was a big swing for both the present and the future.

10:00: Jeff Day and Naila-Jean Meyers from the Star Tribune join Rand ahead of four huge days of gymnastics at Target Center. The U.S. women's and men's Olympic teams will be decided after the U.S. trials, with the biggest names in the sport competing in Minneapolis.

41:00: A nice win for the Twins and a big debut set for Thursday.

