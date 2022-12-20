Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Host Michael Rand notes the strong play and good vibes from Anthony Edwards lately, and notices a pattern: He seems happiest when he's the unquestioned star of the show. The next step in his maturation process — a journey that has seen him make key strides already this season — is finding that same energy and joy when Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert return from their injuries.

7:00: Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins Rand for a film review from Saturday's dramatic win over the Colts. Lost in the zaniness of the comeback is this fact: the Vikings changed a lot of their defensive schemes in just one week.

21:00: Award-winning Vikings poetry, with a slight edit when it comes to the referees.

34:00: Gophers football recruiting.

