PRISTINA, Kosovo — A hand grenade exploded in an animal market in a southern city in Kosovo on Wednesday, injuring 10 people, authorities said.

A police statement said they arrested one of the three suspects while the other two remain at large following the explosion in Prizren, 85 kilometers (52 miles) south of the capital Pristina. One of them hurled the grenade after a quarrel in the market.

Police said they were pursuing the two others and that an investigation is ongoing.

The injured were hospitalized but their condition was not life-threatening. Five of them were discharged later Wednesday.

Prizren, Kosovo's second biggest city along the Prizren River, is a tourist attraction for its medieval castle and cobblestone streets.