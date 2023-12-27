Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

ATHENS, Greece — A Greek air force training jet crashed Wednesday in the countryside outside an air base near the southern town of Kalamata, leaving its pilot missing.

State-run ERT television said the two-seater T-2 aircraft was carrying only one crew member, who was seen ejecting before the crash.

Rescue teams cordoned off the area of the crash, where there were no buildings, and were trying to locate the pilot.

The U.S.-made T-2 Buckeye first flew in the late 1950s and has served as the Greek air force's main training plane for decades.