Introduction: Host Michael Rand watched the closing minutes, appalled like many other viewers, of the Gophers men's basketball team's 70-68 loss to Missouri on Thursday. Poor execution, costly mental mistakes and questionable coaching decisions were all part of the swirl that saw Minnesota cough up a 20-point second-half lead.

9:00: Star Tribune Wild beat writer Sarah McLellan joined Rand from Sweden, where the Wild are preparing to play a pair of games this weekend. It's an opportunity to show off their heritage for several players, but it's also an important time for the struggling Wild to turn their season around.

31:00: An English Premier League team received an unusual penalty, while a Vikings future opponent suffered a key injury.

