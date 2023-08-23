Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

GUWAHATI, India — A gantry at a railroad bridge being built in northeastern India collapsed Wednesday, killing at least 17 workers and injuring several others, police said.

The gantry collapsed at a bridge in Sairang, a town on the outskirts of Aizawal, the capital of Mizoram state, according to the police control room. The bridge has been under construction for nearly two years.

People living nearby rescued injured workers and rushed them to hospital, police said. Rescuers from the government-run National Disaster Response Force also rushed to the scene to search for survivors.

Railroad authorities are investigating the cause of the collapse. There were 40 workers at the site when the accident happened, the police said.

India's transport infrastructure has long been marred by safety concerns, sometimes leading to major disasters on its highways and bridges.

In October last year, a century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat, sending hundreds plunging into the water and killing at least 132 in one of the worst accidents in the country in the past decade.