FRANKFURT, Germany — Flooding, high river levels and heavy rain led to the death of a firefighter and disrupted train travel in southern Germany on Sunday.

The firefighter's body was recovered after an inflatable watercraft carrying four firefighters capsized as they navigated floodwaters to bring residents to safety in the town of Pfaffenhofen, on the Ilm River in the southern Bavaria region, the dpa news agency reported.

A long-distance train derailed after the ground under a section of track collapsed near the town of Schwaebisch Gmund some 50 kilometers (30 miles) east of Stuttgart late Saturday. The 185 passengers were uninjured.

German rail operator Deutsche Bahn warned of extensive cancellations and delays and told customers who postponed trips that their tickets would be honored. Traffic was disrupted on routes including those from Munich to Berlin, Stuttgart and the Swiss city of Zurich.