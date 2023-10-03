WASHINGTON — A final vote is underway on whether to oust Kevin McCarthy as speaker in a remarkable showdown on the House floor.
Most Read
-
New York judge issues limited gag order after Trump makes disparaging post about court clerk
-
Twins playoff roster set: Buxton out after 'setbacks along the way'
-
Twins or Toronto? La Velle E. Neal makes his wild-card prediction
-
Metro sales taxes jumped Oct. 1. Here's where the money will go.
-
Where House delegation from Minnesota stands on McCarthy's future as speaker