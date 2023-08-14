Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — A powerful explosion rocked a town near the capital of the Dominican Republic on Monday, killing at least two people and injuring more than two dozen others, authorities said.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the explosion in the town of San Cristobal, which lies just west of Santo Domingo.

Charred cars and debris from several collapsed buildings lined the streets as thick black smoke rose from the town's center and prompted several businesses to evacuate while crowds gathered to film the incident.

The country's 911 system said at least two people died. Meanwhile, Pura Casilla, the governor of San Cristobal province, told Noticias SIN that at least 28 others were injured. She told the local TV station that the explosion occurred in a commercial area and greatly affected businesses near the city center.

Firefighters were still battling the blaze early Monday evening.

___

Associated Press reporter Dánica Coto in San Juan, Puerto Rico contributed.