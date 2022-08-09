SAN JOSE, Calif. — A federal judge rules that three players who joined Saudi-backed LIV Golf can't compete in PGA Tour's postseason.
Most Read
-
Mpls. flight attendant with monkeypox symptoms says she struggled to get tested
-
FBI's search of Trump's Florida estate: Why now?
-
Restaurant roll call: The latest openings and closings in the Twin Cities
-
'I'm with Rocco Baldelli.' MLB Network's Ripken takes on call at home plate
-
Biggest name in Minnesota barbecue, Famous Dave's, is bought by Canadian firm for $200M