For the past six months, New Hope Police Chief Tim Hoyt has simultaneously served as the north metro suburb's interim city manager, overseeing both the police department and day-to-day operations at City Hall.

It's an unusual arrangement — and one that could become permanent.

The City Council last week voted to allow Hoyt to continue holding both positions until Feb. 1, as officials study how much money the city could save by having one person do both jobs. New Hope, a community of about 22,000 residents sandwiched between Plymouth and Crystal, would be the first known Minnesota city to permanently combine the high-profile positions into one.

"It's not all about the money," Mayor Kathi Hemken said in an interview. "It's about having the best person in the job."

In a sign that city leaders could be leaning toward making the arrangement permanent, the council also approved a resolution that would allow Hoyt to keep his police pension if he officially assumes both jobs. Hoyt would serve 51% of his time as police chief and 49% as city manager, allowing him to keep his police pension instead of shifting to the pension offered to city employees.

The dual position would come with a projected savings for the city of about $150,000. Hoyt would receive a cost-of-living raise and make close to $160,000 in the new role. Total compensation for New Hope's previous city manager, Kirk McDonald, was about $200,000, including pension and benefits, Hemken said.

Council Member Jonathan London said he was not in favor of the dual role.

"Of course we will save money in the short term," he said at the Nov. 28 council meeting, where he cast the lone vote against extending Hoyt's interim status. "A $150,000 cost savings is a simplistic way to look at this complex structure of governance."

Hoyt joined New Hope police in 2006 and was promoted to chief two years ago. He was tapped to serve as acting city manager when McDonald retired in June. Hoyt said he became interested in the city manager role while working with McDonald and finding they had similar visions for the city.

"I am committed to the betterment of New Hope. I'm committed to this city 24 hours, seven days," Hoyt said. "I am doing one of the jobs already; can I make the transition to the other job?"

Hemken thought so.

The city had two internal applicants for the job, which allowed the posting to remain in-house. Hoyt got the nod, Hemken said, because of the skills he brings to the city manager position.

Hoyt raised his kids in New Hope and understands the culture of the city, the mayor said. Hoyt also understands the importance of community engagement — something he is known for in the police department, where he has held hot dog roasts and passed out "copsicles" to kids.

"We have a very talented, very competent person taking this role and I support him doing that," Hemken said. "I don't see any downside to this. It's a win-win for the city."

A spokesperson with the League of Minnesota Cities said the organization is unaware of any other cities that have a dual city manager-police chief.

Hemken said Hoyt has demonstrated that he can do both jobs.

"Nothing has been incomplete or late," the mayor said. "Nothing is falling by the wayside."

Some of the savings realized by not paying a city manager would be used to promote a police captain to assistant police chief. Another current staff member could be appointed assistant city manager, officials said.

Hoyt would report to the City Council, which would have the authority to remove him from the city manager job if it doesn't work out, Hemken said.

"Nothing is forever," Hemken said. "He's great for the job and we hope it works. There is no reason it can't."