What: Olio Vintage in northeast Minneapolis opened its doors in October. It houses four local vintage retailers under one roof.

The back story: Owner Carrie Martinson is a longtime vintage seller and met the other vendors at pop-ups and events throughout the Twin Cities. They all wanted a permanent home but knew it would be expensive to open a brick-and-mortar, so they pooled resources.

"I think it's important to do things as a community and provide an area where everybody can showcase what they have," Martinson says.

The details: In addition to Olio Vintage, the collective includes Rosella Vintage, Salty Vintage and Black Nvni. From colorful housewares to designer clothing sourced locally and globally, the group offers something for a range of tastes. Additionally, Olio features a rotating assortment of handmade goods from local makers. "It's a great way to shop small and shop local," Martinson says.

Where: Olio Vintage is at 21 NE. 5th St. in Minneapolis and is open Thursday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Follow them on Instagram @olio.vintage.