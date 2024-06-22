Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

I fear we may have a few extra lakes out there from Cook to New Ulm and Sioux Falls. One to two months' worth of rain since Wednesday has soaked the Arrowhead and much of southern Minnesota. I saw Doppler rainfall estimates of 8-10″ from Windom to St. James, Madelia and Mankato on Friday.

A warmer atmosphere now holds more water vapor, more fuel to supersize naturally occurring summer storms. And rapid warming over northern latitudes may be slowing jet stream winds, causing weather systems to stall with greater regularity.

First Street Foundation estimates 100-year floods are taking place every 5-10 years from the Mid-Atlantic region to the Ohio Valley and Texas; every 20-40 years near Duluth.

Inexplicably, Doppler should be blob-free Sunday with enough sun for 80 degrees. We may hit 90 Monday before (wait for it) more strong to severe storms hit Monday night.

Good news: no heat waves, typhoons or asteroid strikes are expected. Yet.