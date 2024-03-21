An American Airlines jetliner suffered an ''anomaly'' in the braking system before running past the end of a runway in Texas last month, U.S. investigators said Thursday.

An inspection showed that flexible hydraulic lines to parts of the braking system had been improperly reconnected after a repair job, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report on the Feb. 10 incident at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

The NTSB said that within moments of the Boeing 737 touching down on the runway, the automatic brakes went from off to on and then off again. The pilots used manual brake pedals and thrust reversers to slow down, but as the plane neared the end of the runway, the captain of American flight 1632 warned air traffic controllers.

''Total brake failure. We are departing the end of runway 17L (for left). Roll crash fire rescue,'' the captain said.

The plane came to rest on a paved area beyond the runway. Passengers used mobile stairs to leave the plane.