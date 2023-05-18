Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Host Michael Rand dissects a listener comment about the Twins' bullpen use during a 7-3 loss to the Dodgers on Wednesday during which Emilio Pagán gave up a grand slam. Was it a question of strategy or a question of outcome? Plus the Twins came out of the game pretty banged up, while Minnesota United finally got well with a home victory.

9:00: Rand turns the spotlight on Gophers softball, which enters NCAA play on Friday. Minnesota has been in every NCAA tournament since 2013, and head coach Piper Ritter is a big reason why. She joins Rand for a discussion of her program, her path and her philosophy.

22:00: Jimmy Butler appreciation leads to an NBA Draft lottery rabbit hole. And now we know how much cap savings the Vikings are getting from the Za'Darius Smith trade.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports