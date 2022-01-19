Introduction: The Wolves pulled out a 112-110 win at the Knicks on Tuesday, a notable victory on several fronts. Karl-Anthony Towns made the biggest play of the game with a three-point play that put the Wolves ahead with 29 seconds left. You'll hear a lot of interesting comments from him that show some of his growth and the team's growth this season. Plus the win came over Tom Thibodeau, who is not having the same level of success in Year 2 in New York.

12:00: Star Tribune writer Kent Youngblood joins the show to check in on the Gophers women's basketball team and the Lynx. The Gophers have had an up-and-down season. Better days are likely ahead with a strong recruiting class set to arrive next year, but more growth in Year 4 under Lindsay Whalen is needed. Plus free agency with the Lynx is set to start soon, and they have some interesting decisions to make.

22:00: An interesting name emerged in the Vikings' search for a coach: Raheem Morris. He has relative youth (45), previous head coaching experience and has been an assistant on both sides of the ball.

25:00: The Gophers men's basketball season is on pause, while Minnesota United has somehow already started again.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports