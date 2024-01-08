Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

BESSEMER, Ala. — A 5-year-old boy was killed when someone shot into a home where he was getting his hair cut, according to Alabama police.

The shooting happened at about 10 a.m. Sunday in Bessemer. The child was identified as Brandon Jamal Nation, III, of Fairfield, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

Police told news outlets that Nation's mother had taken the child to the home to get his hair cut when someone outside began shooting into the home.

''It's terrible,'' Bessemer Police Detective Justin Burmeister told al.com. "Our thoughts are with the family during this incredibly challenging time.''

A man inside the home, identified as the boy's barber but not by name, was shot and taken to a hospital. His condition was not immediately available.