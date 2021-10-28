A 91-year-old man has died two weeks after being injured in a crash in the underground garage of his senior living facility in Wayzata, authorities said.

David N. Barker was a passenger in a vehicle being driven by his wife that crashed into a parked vehicle shortly after 2:15 p.m. on Oct. 11 at 101 Promenade Avenue, where the Folkestone apartment complex is located, according to police and Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Barker's wife, 88-year-old Patricia A. Barker, told law enforcement that she entered the garage and while turning "may have inadvertently depressed the accelerator pedal instead of the brake pedal, causing the vehicle to rapidly accelerate into the unoccupied parked vehicle," a police statement read.

David Barker was treated at the scene for a small cut to his elbow and for chest pain before he was taken by paramedics to Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park for further treatment, police said. He died Tuesday, four days after leaving the Hospital, according to police.

A statement from the Medical Examiner's Office said David Barker died Tuesday from "complications of injuries suffered in a motor vehicle crash."

