Our guide to summer fun

From June to August, get outside and enjoy the warm weather and hot art while they last.

As the Twin Cities once again settles into consistently pleasant summer weather, it's time to grab your shopping bags and head over to outdoor art fairs, where affordable art abounds. This year there are nine fairs to choose from throughout the summer, each with as many booths as there are clouds in the sky.

Art in the Hollow at Swede Hollow Park.

Art in the Hollow

At tucked away Swede Hollow Park in St. Paul, the season's first art fair happens June 1. This year's theme, "15 Years of Art on the East Side," celebrates the festival's grassroots beginnings. Discover goods for sale by more than 150 artists and experience performances by Aztec group Kalpulli Yaocenoxtli, the Walker Brothers Band and Bach 2 Rock. Food and drinks available from Eggroll Queen and St. Paul Brewing. Festival visitors can jump in and do plein air painting, with supplies provided by the festival. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 1, Swede Hollow Park, parking at St. Paul Brewing, 688 E. Minnehaha Av., St. Paul, free, artinthehollow.org)

The Edina Art Fair returns for its 57th year. Paul Walsh — Star Tribune, Star Tribune

Edina Art Fair

Now in its 57th year, this fair brings together 250 local and national artists. Come for the art, stay for the two beer gardens, live music and variety of eats. Featured artist John Vogl interpreted this year's theme, "Metamorphosis," through his event poster. There's also a kids' zone to get creativity going. (Noon-7 p.m. May 31, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. June 1, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 2, 50th & France Business District, Edina, free. Shuttle available from Edina City Hall on June 1 and June 2. 50thandfrance.com/art-fair)

A shot from the 2018 Stone Arch Bridge Festival on the shores of the Mississippi River. This year the festial turns 30. Jay Boller — Stone Arch Bridge Festival, Star Tribune

Stone Arch Bridge Festival

More than 200 visual and culinary artists sell their goods at the 30th iteration of this popular riverfront festival over Father's Day weekend. Construction on Stone Arch Bridge is underway, but the show goes on. The annual car show returns this year. Also catch two music stages, the vintage and vinyl market, 70 food vendors and the installation "100 Feet of Art and History." (10 a.m.-7 p.m. June 15, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 16, Minneapolis Riverfront, from 11th Av. S. to 4th Av. N., free, stonearchbridgefestival.com)

A 2023 artist demonstration by Kristine Cantey. Children learned to paint using everyday items and got to take home a canvas. Eagan Art Festival

Eagan Art Festival

Now in its 30th year, this festival features 85 artists, artist demonstrations, a kids' scavenger hunt, a balloon artist, and the kid-friendly rock group the Bazillions. The Women's Drum Center performs June 23 at 1 p.m. (9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 22, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 23. Balloon artist June 22 10 a.m.-1 p.m., the Bazillions June 22 2-4 p.m., 1501 Central Pkwy., Eagan, free, eaganartfestival.org)

At the Wayzata Art Experience this summer, visitors can get free sailboat rides. Logan Falzone

Wayzata Art Experience

The 20th anniversary of this weekend-long festival includes 150 artists, 15 food trucks, a food artisan market, beer and wine garden, and a family activity zone. If you want to get onto the water, stop by the Broadway Docks to catch free boat rides on June 22 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and free sailboat rides on June 23 from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. This summer, art fair attendees also can experience the brand-new lake walk, a 1,200-foot boardwalk stretching along the restored shoreline of Lake Minnetonka from Broadway Avenue to the Depot. (10 a.m.-6 p.m. June 22, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 23, Various locations around Lake Street in Wayzata, free, artexperience.wayzatachamber.com)

Loring Park art fair garden

Loring Park Art Festival

In its 24th and biggest year ever, the festival hosts 170 visual and culinary artists. There's a kids' activity zone at the Westminster Presbyterian Church stage and more than 50 food vendors. On July 27 at 2 p.m., the classical music group Minnesota Sinfonia plays a concert in the park. (10 a.m.-6 p.m. July 27, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 28, 1382 Willow St., Mpls., free, loringparkartfestival.com)

Uptown Art Fair Bruce Challgren, PhotoPixels

Uptown Art Fair

The Uptown Art Fair was canceled because of construction on Hennepin Avenue, but an alternate event with about half the number of artists (150 total) has been scheduled at a different location, Bachman's Floral, Home & Garden Center in Minneapolis. There also will be some pop-up events over the summer; information coming soon. (10 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 3, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 4, 6010 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., free, uptownminneapolis.com)

Powderhorn Art Fair

South Minneapolis' favorite art fair is back for the 33rd year, featuring more than 190 local and regional artists and more than 25 food trucks. Find art in every imaginable medium, including jewelry, leather, photography, printmaking and sculpture, as well as floral and garden vendors. There will be activities for kids, too. This year's featured artist is Alan Furst, and the fair highlights upcycle artists to bring awareness to sustainability and environmental issues. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 3 & 4, Powderhorn Park, Mpls., free, powderhornartfair.com)

A scene from the Downtown Minneapolis Street Art Festival from August 2023. Tony Nelson

Downtown Minneapolis Street Art Festival + Jackalope

The Downtown Minneapolis Street Art Festival ends the summer with a weekend of street art. Expect chalk art installations, live spray-painting, street eats, drumming, storytelling and guided mural maps. This year Jackalope, an indie artisan fair, joins the fun with the handmade work of 100 artisans, including indie goods such as fashion, jewelry design, home décor, art, photography, chalk and spray art, murals, performance and crafts. (10 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 10 & 11, Nicollet Mall between 5th and 11th streets, Jackalopeartfair.com/mpls & mplsstreetartfest.com)