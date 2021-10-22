You don't need an electromagnetic field detector to find a haunted restaurant this Halloween.

"The body is the best barometer for feeling and sensing things," said Dawn McClain, an investigator with the Twin Cities Paranormal Society. "Everybody has the ability to tune into their intuitive self. If you walk into a place and start looking around and you feel different inside, you feel a sense of real sadness or anger, or your emotions change, you should pay attention to that kind of stuff."

Several Twin Cities area restaurants have conducted paranormal investigations or clearings; dine at your own risk.

According to the Twin Cities Paranormal Society:

Black Forest Inn, 1 E. 26th St., Mpls., blackforestinnmpls.com

Fika Cafe at the American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Av. S., Mpls., fikacafe.net

The Lexington, 1096 Grand Av., St. Paul,thelexmn.com cq

According to Great Tree Healing:

Billy Sushi, 116 1st Av. N., Mpls., billysushi.net

Cast & Cru at the Old Log Theatre, 5185 Meadville St., Greenwood, castandcru.com

Trattoria Mucci, 901 W. Lake St., Mpls., muccisitalian.com

According to local lore:

Billy's Bar & Grill, 214 Jackson St., Anoka, billsybargrill.com

Cuzzy's Grill & Bar, 507 Washington Av. N., Mpls., cuzzys.com

Dairy Queen, 2612 County Road 88, St. Anthony.