Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

1. St. George Middle Eastern Festival

A cultural immersion with Arabic music, a marketplace and children's activities. Unique opportunities to dine on authentic cuisine and even ride a camel. (Noon-10 p.m. Sat., noon-6 p.m. Sun., 1250 Oakdale Av., West St. Paul. mideastfest.com)

2. Minnesota Orchestra

The Symphony for the Cities series heads to Plymouth. Led by Norman Huynh, the orchestra performs works by Grieg, Beethoven, Heitzeg and others. (8:30 p.m. Wed., Hilde Center for the Performing Arts, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth, minnesotaorchestra.org)

3. Eagan Marketfest

In addition to fresh produce, crafts and handmade goods, this weekly market includes a concert series. This week a community night theme features music by Tony Sammis and the Rockin' Hollywoods. (4-8 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 28., Eagan Festival Grounds, 1501 Central Pkwy., Eagan, eaganmn.com)

4. Neon Night Market

The night is aglow during this midweek hangout. Lace up your wheels for roller-skating, shop from local vendors and enjoy entertainment and food trucks. (5-10 p.m. Wednesdays, 1621 West End Blvd., St. Louis Park, theshopsatwestend.com)

5. Summer Splash

Stay cool with a frolic through the splash pad. Jump through inflatables, enjoy food trucks and a DJ. (5-7 p.m. Fri., Zanewood Recreation Center, 7100 Zane Av. N., Brooklyn Park, brooklynpark.org)

6. Locally Grown Theatre

Watch Huckleberry Finn and friends in this adaptation of Mark Twain's "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer." (7 p.m. Fri., Shepard Farm, 8946 70th St. S., Cottage Grove, dodgenaturecenter.org)

7. Stillwater Art Guild Gallery

An opening reception for "Here, There, and Eire," photography by Mary Kay Walsh-Kaczmarek. The artist's work draws inspiration from America and overseas highlighting the beauty of landscapes and nature. Opening reception 4-7 p.m. Saturday. Exhibit ends July 30. (Noon-5 p.m., Sun.-Sat., 402 Main St. N., Stillwater, artguildgallery.com)

8. Art Stock

Enjoy this two-day art and musical festival at a winery. Shop from artists offering works in glass, fiber, painting, sculpture and more. (11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun., Parley Lake Winery, 8280 Parley Lake Road, Waconia artsofcarvercounty.org)

9. Osseo Music & Movies in the Park

Led Penny performs classic rock before a screening of the adventure film "Indiana Jones." (7 p.m. Tue., Boerboom Veterans Park, 416 Central Av., Osseo, discoverosseo.com)

Free tickets! Sign up for the Star Tribune Going Out newsletter to enter a drawing to win free tickets to Twin Cities events at startribune.com/goingout.

Have a free event? Email events@startribune.com three weeks in advance of publication for consideration.