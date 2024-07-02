Tap the bookmark to save this article.

1. Taste of Minnesota

Fill your belly and get your groove on at this downtown summer block party. In addition to festival food, musical headliners include the Wallflowers, Martina McBride, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis and Morris Day & the Time. (11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat.-Sun., Nicollet Mall, Mpls., tasteofmn.com)

2. 'Glass In Flight 2′

Como Park Zoo and Conservatory hosts Alex Heveri's traveling exhibit. The collection contains enlarged steel and glass sculptures of flying creatures including dragonflies, hummingbirds, butterflies and more. (10 a.m.- 6 p.m. daily through Sept. 2, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul, comozooconservatory.org)

3. 4th in the Park

A July 4th celebration with races, parade, family activities and music by Pig's Eye Jass Band, the Foxgloves and others. (8 a.m.-6 p.m. Thu., Langford Park, 2180 Knapp St., St. Paul, 4thinthepark.org)

4. St. Anthony Park Community Band

Spend Independence Day supporting local music. The band will play a concert of works by American composers. (Noon Thu., Como Lakeside Pavilion, 1360 N. Lexington Pkwy., St. Paul, stanthonyparkband.org)

5. U.S. Air Force Band of Mid-America

A patriotic family concert featuring the 45-member band. The 90-minute show honors Independence Day and veterans. (7:30 p.m. Fri., Lake Harriet Band Shell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Mpls., minneapolisparks.org)

6. Trail of Small Wonders

It's an opening day festival for the wonderland of miniatures. Guests are invited to come dressed as their favorite wonderland creature and wander the enchanted trail speckled with fairy houses. (4:30-8 p.m. Mon., Westwood Hills Nature Center, 8300 W. Franklin Av., St Louis Park, slpfota.org)

7. Yoga Sundays

Get centered for the hectic week with a relaxing session. Nonprofit studio Yoga Sanctuary leads participants in meditative, holistic and reflective yoga. (8:30 a.m. Sundays through Aug. 25, Lakewood Cemetery, 3600 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., lakewoodcemetery.org)

8. Stories From the Porch

Bring a snack and blanket and listen to a children's story. Afterward, play on the grounds and visit farm animals. (11 a.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 1, Historic Eidem Farm, 4345 101st Av. N., Brooklyn Park, brooklynpark.org)

9. Park Discovery Days

A drop-in program with scavenger hunt and popsicles. Bring out your inner athlete with an obstacle course and Olympic-style activities. (4-6 p.m. Tue., Driftwood Park, 2705 5th St. NW., New Brighton, newbrightonmn.gov)

