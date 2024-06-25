Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

1. Blaine Festival

The northern suburb will be rocking as live music from the Johnny Holm Band, Southern Express, the Covers and others provide tunes for the weekend community festival. Attractions include a carnival, parade, safety demonstrations, Oreo stacking, "Frozen" T-shirt contests and more. (5 p.m.-midnight Fri.; 10 a.m.-midnight Sat.; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun., Aquatore Park, 9191 NE. Lincoln St., Blaine, blainefestival.org)

2. Social Justice Film Series

Paying tribute to Pride, this summer series presents a double feature of "Two Spirits" and "Transhood." The two hourlong documentaries examine the lived experience of a murdered Native queer person and families of trans children navigating medical and social contexts. (7 p.m. Wed., Mayflower Community Congregational United Church of Christ, 106 E. Diamond Lake Road, Mpls., mayflowermpls.org)

3. Summer Nights in Rice

The outdoor music series begins with the spicy sounds of the Twin Cities Latin Band. Dancing and merriment are highly encouraged, and guests are welcome to grab eats from local restaurants. (5-7 p.m. Thu., Rice Park, 109 W 4th St., St. Paul. landmarkcenter.org)

4. Bald Eagle Waterski Show

View the thrilling performance by the volunteer nonprofit show team. Throughout the summer the group will perform weekend shows. (7 p.m. Thu., Trail Side Park, 7145 Main St., Centerville, baldeaglewaterskishows.net)

5. Chicken Fiesta 'Best in Show' Competition

Backyard chickens have their time in the spotlight as residents are invited to bring their feathered friends for a competition. Entertainment includes a petting zoo, face painting and bounce house. (Noon-1:30 p.m. Sat., Stewart Park, 2700 12th Av. S., Mpls., minneapolisparks.org)

6. Hmong International Freedom Festival

This active two-day cultural celebration features soccer, volleyball, Kato, cornhole, flag football and top spin. There also will be cultural displays, merchandise and food vendors. (8 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat.-Sun., McMurray Fields, Como Regional Park, 1155 W. Jessamine Av., St. Paul, theunitedhmongfamily.org)

7. Nicollet xChange

The summer open air pop-up marketplace encourages thriftiness and sustainability. Get rid of gently used clothing or unused gifts and swap them for something new to you. (11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tue., Nicollet Mall between 8th and 9th streets, Mpls., onnicollet.com)

8. TPT Summer STEM

Dakota County Library and Twin Cities PBS (TPT) collaborate for educational programming with a costumed character appearance from "Hero Elementary." Activity booklets and snacks are available while supplies last. (10 a.m.-noon Mon., Heritage Library, 20085 Heritage Drive, Lakeville, dakotacountylibrary.libcal.com)

9. Minneapolis Institute of Art

Local high school students worked with artists for the exhibit, "Racism as a Public Health Crisis: Teens Reimagine the Collection." Students reimagined works in the museum's collection through the lens of racism. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Wed., Fri.-Sun.; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thu., through Aug. 4, 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls., artsmia.org)

