1. Chalkfest

The two-day street art festival will include more than 50 amateur and professional artists from around the world creating chalk art. New this year are a music stage with performances by Dave Burkart, Killbillies and Kat Perkins, improved kids' zone and free chalk zone where guests can create their own art. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun., Main Street, downtown Maple Grove, chalkfestmaplegrove.com)

2. Speak Something Alive

Poetry slam champion and activist Guante presents a lineup of passionate writers and performers from the Twin Cities' spoken word community. (6:30 p.m. Wed., Silverwood Park, 2500 County Road E, St. Anthony, threeriversparks.org)

3. Minnesota Symphonic Winds

The adult community band presents "Sensational Summer Sinfonias" under the direction of Timothy Mahr and Paul Kile. The program includes works by Minnesota composers Shirley Mier and Erika Svanoe. (7 p.m. Wed., Centennial Lakes Park, 7499 France Av. S., Edina, mswinds.org)

4. Artistry

Klaire Lockheart and Laura Wennstrom open their exhibit "Fibers and Figures" with a reception. The works of both artists challenge the representation of women in everyday life. (6-8 p.m. Thu., exhibit through June 30, Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington, artistrymn.org)

5. Sketches of Minnesota

The Minnesota Humanities Center and Danger Boat Productions take a community-inspired improv tour on the road. Using laughter to celebrate community and bridge divides, the tour will travel throughout the state over the summer with eight performances. The metro area performance takes place during the West St. Paul Days festival. (6 p.m. Thu., WSP Sports Complex, 1650 Oakdale Av., West St. Paul, mnhum.org)

6. Continental Ballet

The Bloomington-based troupe performs a shorter version of its "Peter & the Wolf" production during the opening of the Bloomington Farmers Market. (9 a.m. Sat., Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington, 952-563-8562, continentalballet.com)

7. American Craft Fest

Creative types and those who appreciate good craftmanship can explore the work of emerging artists. Regional arts organizations will lead educational activities, offer demonstrations and savor craft food and beverages. (11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun., free, advance registration required, walk-up tickets available, Union Depot, 214 E. 4th St., St. Paul, craftcouncil.org)

8. Deutsche Tage (German Days)

You don't have to be German to sample the European food and beer offered at this heritage festival. Fun for the whole family includes music and dance performances by Wisconsin's Pommersche Tanzdeel Freistadt and local favorites Bavarian Musikmeisters, the Jolly Huntsmen, Minnesänger Choir and Jimi the Polka Pirate. (11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun., free admission, $10 for wristband for alcohol purchases, Germanic-American Institute, 301 Summit Av., St. Paul, gaimn.org)

9. Improv in the Park

Stevie Ray's Comedy Troupe brings its theatrical antics to the parks for outdoor performances. The group performs family-friendly shows based on ideas called out from the audience. (5 p.m. Sun., Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Mpls., stevierays.org)

