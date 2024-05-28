Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

1. Train Days

All aboard for a weekend of railroad-themed fun. The celebration of all things locomotive includes a kids' activity area, bounce house, chalk drawing and model trains. Also a rail-themed marketplace, train equipment tours and llama experience where guests can feed and take pictures with the animals. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun., Union Depot, 214 E. 4th St., St. Paul, uniondepot.org)

2. Mill City Museum

"Going Out, Coming In: LGBTQ+ Spaces in Downtown Minneapolis" returns for an encore exhibition. An ongoing partnership between Twin Cities Pride and the Minnesota Historical Society, the exhibit features sites where LGBTQ people have found or created community during systemic challenges. (Museum hours through July 14, Mill Commons, 704 S. 2nd St., Mpls., mnhs.org/millcity)

3. 'Black Excellence'

North Minneapolis youth present a screening of their film. The story follows a group of youth as professionals and students from Minneapolis Technical College nurture their study of filmmaking. (6:30 p.m. Thu., Capri Theater, 2027 W. Broadway, Mpls., thecapri.org)

4. Matt Goldman

A man speaks to his estranged siblings from the grave in the chilling novel "Still Waters." Goldman will sign copies of the mystery. (7 p.m. Thu., Excelsior Bay Books, 36 Water St., Excelsior, excelsiorbaybooks.net)

5. Shakopee Food Truck Festival

Dine al fresco along the Minnesota River at this culinary festival. More than 30 food trucks offer tempting bites in a wide array of cuisines. Entertainment includes live music, historic games and vendors. (4-8 p.m. Fri., 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat., The Landing, 2187 County Road 101, Shakopee, downtownshakopee.org)

6. Eden Prairie Schooner Days

Festival fun for all ages with carnival foods, bingo under the big top, midways, a beer garden and a vendor marketplace. Friday and Saturday, free vision screenings are offered for children 6 months to 16 years. (4-11 p.m. Fri., 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun., Round Lake Park, 16691 Valley View Road, Eden Prairie. epschoonerdays.com)

7. Tater Daze Parade and Community Gathering

Brooklyn Park's celebration winds down Regent and Oak Grove Parkway with community bands, dancers and royalty. After the parade, eat from a variety of food trucks and get information on community resources. (Parade at 11 a.m. Sat. followed by community gathering, noon-4 p.m., Community Activity Center, 5600 85th Av. N., Brooklyn Park, brooklynpark.org)

8. Burnsville Pride

All are welcome at a family-friendly LGBTQ+ event with everything from a bubble foam pit to a color walk, yard games and Zumba dance party. (1-4 p.m. Sat., Vista View Park, 1501 Circle Lane, Burnsville, burnsvillemn.com)

9. LTD Brewing 10th Anniversary Block Party

The streets will be blocked off so that crowds can dance to the sounds of Bar Chords, Band 51, Retro Soul & Westside Horns featuring Big Mike and Man Cave. Try craft beers, games, activities and sweet and savory food truck bites. (2-10 p.m. Sat., 725 Mainstreet, Hopkins, ltdbrewing.com)

