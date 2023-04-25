Tap the bookmark to save this article.

1. Art in Bloom

Floral interpretations of selected artworks from the museum's permanent collection are featured in this four-day festival, with free tours and activities. (Museum hours Thu.-Sun., Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls. artsmia.org)

2. Yoga

Grab your mat and water bottle for a good stretching. Union Depot offers in-person classes on Mondays and Wednesdays as well as virtual sessions on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Instructors from Studio 9-to-5 teach for a variety of skill levels. (5:30 p.m. Mon. & Wed.; virtual classes noon Tue. and 9 a.m. Sat., 214 E. 4th St., St. Paul. uniondepot.org)

3. Courtroom Concerts

Pianist Garret Ross, cellist Ruth Marshall and violinist Stephanie Arado perform Florestan chamber music. The program includes works by Dorothy Rudd Moore and Fanny Mendelssohn. (Noon Thu., Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., St. Pau. schubert.org)

4. Playlabs

Franky D. Gonzalez presents a reading of his play "That Must Be the Entrance to Heaven." The story follows four Latino boxers chasing a world title. (7 p.m. Fri., Playwrights Center, 2301 E. Franklin Av., Mpls. pwcenter.org)

5. Star Party

Observe the night sky and explore hands-on activities with the astronomy team. Also three screenings of the planetarium show "Your Sky Tonight." (8:30-10 p.m., free, advance registration requested. Bell Museum, 2088 W. Larpenteur Av., Falcon Heights. bellmuseum.umn.edu)

6. Teen Lit Con

A gathering for young bookworms with nine local and four national authors that includes writing and book arts classes. New this year is coMIXgrafiCON, a mini-con within TLC focusing on comics and graphic novels. (10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat., Two Rivers High School, 1897 Delaware Av., Mendota Heights. teenlitcon.org)

7. StoryFest

"Shared Stories, Shared World" is the theme for a day of storytelling. Listen to tall and small tales and learn to vocalize your own through workshops and activities. The day concludes with a storytelling concert. (11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat., Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road. storyartsmn.org)

8. Cult Cinema Sundays

Quentin Tarantino's crime drama "Reservoir Dogs" is this week's screening. Guests also get free popcorn. (8 p.m. Sun., Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. roxyscabaret.com)

9. St. Anthony Park Garden Club

What's the difference between butterflies, moths and skippers? Entomologist Margot Monson explains in a talk about their life cycles, host plants and defenses against predators. (7:30 p.m. Tue., St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church, 2323 Como Av., St. Paul. stanthonyparkgardenclub.com)

