"Sam and the Incredible African and American Food Fight," by Shannon Gibney, illustrated by Charly Palmer. (University of Minnesota Press, $17.95, ages 5-9.)

If food is love, who does Sam love the most? His African American mother, who likes pizza and tacos and wants Sam to like them, too? Or his father and aunt, Liberian born, who prefer torbogee soup and who urge Sam to try it?

Sam loves them all — his family and their foods — and he doesn't want to play favorites. He comes up with a solution that makes everyone happy — and teaches them all something new. Minneapolis writer Shannon Gibney has written an engaging story about compromise, family and love. Charly Palmer's colorful acrylic paintings swirl with movement. Another plus: There are recipes in the back of the book.

"We Are Branches," by Joyce Sidman, illustrated by Beth Krommes. (Clarion, $19.99, ages 4-8.)

The mighty duo of Wayzata writer Joyce Sidman and New Hampshire artist Beth Krommes is back with another glorious book that takes a close look at a miraculous theme in nature. Sidman's poetic text says multitudes in just a few eloquent words. Krommes' intricate scratchboard-and-watercolor paintings draw you in with swirls and details. It's not just trees that have branches, they tell us. Lightning bolts, coral reefs, dried mud, a bat's wings, a single feather — if you look, you will see branches everywhere, steadying, nurturing, bringing life. Children who study this captivating book will relish discovering patterns on their own.

"Can We Please Give the Police Department to the Grandmothers?" by Junauda Petrus, illustrated by Kristen Uroda. (Dutton Children's Books, $18.99, ages 4-8.)

Twin Cities writer Junauda Petrus — author of a Coretta Scott King honor book — wrote this poem after police killed Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo. If the police are afraid of Black people, Petrus wonders, "then who could be around us who is not afraid of us?" The answer: grandmothers. Grandmothers, who will feed you "things that will make your mouth water and soul arrive." Grandmothers, who will help you with your homework and rub your back while you drift off to sleep.

Kristen Uroda's digital illustrations capture this uplifting fantasy with paintings both vivid and dreamlike, depicting grandmothers in gardens, cruising in convertibles, holding children close. Look at the world in a different way, Petrus' book says. We don't need to keep doing what we've always done. There are better answers out there.

"Nana and Abuela," by Monica Rojas, illustrated by Emiko Rainbow. (Minnesota Historical Society Press, $17.95, ages 3-7.)

Luna lives with her English-speaking father and Spanish-speaking mother. She speaks a little bit of one language, a little bit of the other, and a mashup of both that is all her own. When her grandmothers come to babysit — her Nana, and her Abuela — how can she make herself understood?

Minneapolis writer Monica Rojas' debut children's book is fun and funny (Luna's favorite food is "meche batana," Luna-language for "banana milkshake"). The pencil and digital paintings by Emiko Rainbow are done in cheerful turquoise, red and yellow, decorated with flowered borders that resemble rosemaling. A glorious medley of cultures, just like Luna's vocabulary.

"Sasquatch and Squirrel," by Chris Monroe. (Carolrhoda Books, $18.99, ages 4-8.)

Duluth artist Chris Monroe, author of the delightful Monkey With a Tool Belt books, gives us a Sasquatch named Strawberry, who "did all the alone things a Sasquatch does" — such as pranks, dance moves and crafts. When she meets a mouthy squirrel named Nutty ("It's not about NICE. I'm a squirrel. It's what I do.") their friendship takes off in hilarious directions, as Strawberry tries to play with Nutty the way squirrels play — leaping from treetop to treetop— and Nutty tries to act all Sasquatchy in return, with unforeseen results.

Monroe's sentences are rhythmic and fun to read aloud. Her illustrations are busy, highly detailed and a joy to pore over.

"100 Mighty Dragons All Named Broccoli," by David LaRochelle, illustrated by Lian Cho. (Dial Books, $19.99, ages 3-7.)

You can call this a counting book. You can call it a mathbook. I call it a hilarious, charming and extremely silly book. One hundred dragons are hanging out at the cave, as dragons do. Judging by the cheerful acrylic paint and color pencil drawings by Lian Cho, "hanging out" means breathing fire, swimming, playing tennis, riding skateboards. But a strong wind blows half of the dragons away, leaving 50. Page by page, more dragons leave — to become surfers, to start a band, to take a rocket to the moon — until there is just one left. Once again, Geisel Award winner David LaRochelle of White Bear Lake has given us a wacky, thoroughly original story that kids will chuckle through. Yes, at its essence, this is a story about subtraction. But it would make a great addition to any child's bookshelf.

"Looking for Happy," by Ty Chapman, illustrated by Keenon Ferrell. (Beaming Books, $18.99, ages 5-8.)

Sometimes there's no reason for the blues. Some days you just feel wrong. "Today ... nothing makes me happy," a boy thinks. "My chest is full of rocks. ... My mind is full of noise." He tries to get over it — he does his favorite things, reading a book, playing with friends — but the gloom persists.

Grandmother to the rescue. She knows what this feels like. Together they walk to the park. They watch the ducks and the fish, but it's not enough. On the way home, "I hear a wonderful sound." A man is playing a saxophone, and the glorious notes are enough to push through the noise in the boy's head.

Twin Cities writer Ty Chapman hits just the right notes — optimistic without being Pollyannaish, hopeful without promising too much. "Sometimes you just need to wait for the sadness to pass," the boy thinks, as Keenon Ferrell's blue-tinged illustrations brighten to a sunny shade of gold.

"Star Party," by Polly Carlson-Voiles, illustrated by Consie Powell. (Minnesota Historical Society Press, $17.95, ages 3-7.)

Yes, children should go to bed on time, but as Nora's grandparents understand, sometimes it's OK to stay up late. In Minnesota writer Polly Carlson-Voiles' inspiring story, that is what they do. They gather a blanket and some snacks and head down to the dock. The sky is blue-black. The stars are bright. And there is so much to see: a flying squirrel, a calling loon, a shooting star.

In her rich illustrations, Ely artist Consie Powell has combined ink on scratchboard, watercolor wash and digital layers. The result is deep blues, realistic shadows and a pulsing, glittering firmament. It's hard to imagine being afraid of the dark after such a lovely book — as long as there are grandparents and cookies nearby.

