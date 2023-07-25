JOHANNESBURG — Two buses collided at the entrance to a South African university on Tuesday, injuring at least 77 people, two of them seriously, police and transport authorities said.

One of the buses was a university vehicle ferrying students between campuses at the University of Johannesburg. The other was a city bus.

Metro Bus spokesperson Goodwill Shiburi initially said that five people suffered critical injuries in the crash. Police later said two people were in serious condition in the hospital. All 77 of the injured were sent for treatment at various medical facilities, police said, and both drivers were among those taken to the hospital.

In the aftermath, one of the buses lay on its side after crashing through a fence at an entrance to the university. The other bus appeared to have smashed head-on into a concrete bus stop after the collision. The accident happened around 7 a.m., authorities said.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Xolani Fihla said a case of negligent driving would be opened by police considering ''the severity and seriousness" of the crash. The cause of the crash was not yet known, Fihla said.

The University of Johannesburg said three of its students were among those taken to the hospital, while other students with minor injuries were treated at the university's medical center. The university was also offering counseling to those involved in the crash, it said.

