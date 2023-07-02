Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A 72-year-old man drowned Saturday in a residential swimming pool in the 14000 block of High Tower in Minnetonka, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office reported Sunday.

Sheriff's Water Patrol deputies and Minnetonka police officers responded to a call about 4:15 p.m. that day reporting the drowning. Two adults at the residence called 911 and performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

But the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim Sunday as Peter James Fernholz of Lakeville.

No other details were available Sunday afternoon.