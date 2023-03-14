Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A 67-year-old Avon man died Monday following a two-vehicle crash at a rural intersection about 5 miles north of Avon in Stearns County.

Deputies and emergency personnel responded to the crash just after 2:20 p.m. and found both vehicles in the southwest ditch of County Road 52 and 160th Avenue in Holding Township, according to a news release issued Tuesday by Stearns County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say Isaac Schwinghammer, 19, of Avon was driving a 2010 Ford Explorer west on County Road 52 when his vehicle struck the driver's side of a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Kevin Boundy, who was driving south on 160th Avenue.

Boundy was pronounced dead shortly after rescue personnel arrived. Schwinghammer was not injured.

The intersection is controlled by stop signs for vehicles traveling south and north on 160th Street, the release states. The sheriff's office is investigating the cause of the crash.