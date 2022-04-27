Mamma mia, there's a lot of new pizza in the Twin Cities. Try them all and you'll get a saucy geography lesson, with styles that hail from Detroit, Sicily, Argentina, New York, New Haven and a Wisconsin farm. Here's everything you knead to know about the latest additions to the local pizza scene.

Boludo

Facundo Defraia's sweet-and-savory diamond-shaped pizzas had an instant fanbase when he launched Boludo in a tiny storefront in 2018. With a move around the corner to an expansively larger space, expect Boludo-mania to keep growing. The new spot, dubbed "El 38," opened April 26, and has seating for 25. Besides those distinctive Argentinian-style pies, Defraia's expert empanadas are the other menu staple — but look for future additions as he flexes his muscle in a custom kitchen.

8 W. 38th St., Mpls., 612-965-2858, boludo.com

Mario's

Sicilian-style pizzas from the team behind Estelle are actually an homage to New York, where the square slice is a popular alternative to big, greasy triangles. Loaded 10-by-14-inch pies are topped with traditional red sauce or garlic cream sauce and a variety of toppings. Or go for the heroes on fresh-baked sesame seed rolls. Other intriguing menu items include cheesy garlic bread doughnuts and the Italian American street fare staple zeppoles.

232 N. Cleveland Av., St. Paul, 651-207-5252, mariosstp.com

Wrecktangle Lyn-Lake

After two successful food hall launches, the Wrecktangle team has opened its first stand-alone Detroit-style pizzeria at the corner of Lyndale Avenue and Lake Street in Minneapolis. The space gives them room to breathe and add a few new tricks, such as $2 pickle roll-ups, house-smoked brisket as a topping and a full bar. Plus, they carved out a space for Silver's Market and Deli, inspired by the Hibbing store owned by the great-grandparents of co-owners Jeff and Alex Rogers, where they serve "bungles" (a bun-bagel hybrid), coffee beverages and crafts from local makers.

703 W. Lake St., Mpls., 612-444-4420, wrecktanglepizza.com

Love Pizza

An ambitious ode to pizza in its many forms, this Golden Valley newcomer makes two kinds of pies (three, if you count the gluten-free option). There's the ultra-crispy, square-cut bar pie that's right at home in Minnesota, plus a larger coal-fired, sauce-on-top option, with foldable slices that'll turn your fingers black, inspired by New Haven "apizza." Get the house combinations on top of either kind of pie. A 110-year-old family recipe for meatballs rounds out the menu at this takeout-only spot, where you can sip wine or beer in a lounge chair while you wait for your order.

509 Winnetka Av. N., Golden Valley, 612-808-8891, lovepizzamn.com

A to Z Produce & Bakery

While not brand-new, the beloved farm that uses its own vegetables and stone-ground wheat to create ultra-fresh brick-oven pies is finally back after a two-year hiatus. Pizza nights are every other Tuesday, with the first being May 3. For those making the trek — it's 70 miles from downtown Minneapolis — be sure to plan ahead; reservations are now required, and they open up Sunday the week prior. Yes, next week is already sold out.

N2956 Anker Lane, Stockholm, Wis., 715-448-4802, atozproduceandbakery.com

Hometowne Pizza

This Hamel-Medina fixture has expanded to Maple Grove. In addition to pasta, wings and salads, pizza lovers can choose their own adventure with thin-crust, hand-tossed and deep-dish options. Really, really love pizza? The Monster Challenge bets that three people can't finish a 30-inch, 9 1/2- to 11 1/2-pound pizza in an hour. (If they do, it's free; if not, it's $84.99.)

15511 Grove Circle N., Maple Grove, 763-270-5667, hometownepizza.com