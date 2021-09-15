The nation's top beer festival was held in Denver over the weekend, and six Minnesota craft breweries came home with hardware.

Forgotten Star Brewing Co. (38 Northern Stacks Drive, Fridley) won a gold medal for its Schwartzbier in the German Dark Lager category.

Warrior Brewing Co. (2711 W. Superior St., Duluth) took home silver for Barbarian in the Imperial Stout category.

And winning bronze medals:

• Lift Bridge Brewing Co. (1900 Tower Drive W., Stillwater) in the Belgian-Style Ale or French-style Ale category for Farm Girl.

• Little Thistle Brewing Co. (2031 NW. 14th St., Rochester) in the German Dark Lager category for its Schwarzenlager.

• Fair State Brewing Cooperative (2506 Central Av. NE., Mpls.) for Stranger in the Alps in the Herb and Spice Beer category.

• Thousand Lakes Brewing Co. (110 W. Lake St., Parkers Prairie) in the Oatmeal Stout category for its Breakfast for Supper ale.

The 2021 Great American Beer Festival is the nation's premier beer festival and competition. (See the full list of winners at greatamericanbeerfestival.com.)

"We couldn't be more excited to see Minnesota's craft brewers continue to succeed and excel on a national stage," said Lauren Bennett McGinty, executive director of the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild.

And something for beer lovers to look forward to: Minneapolis will host the Craft Brewers Conference and the World Beer Cup in May 2022.