The Brothers Deli

Third-generation restaurateur Jeff Burstein keeps his family's dining dynasty traditions front and center with first-rate corned beef, pastrami, beef brisket and turkey sandwiches, plus other well-prepared deli classics.

50 S. 6th St., Mpls., thebrothersdeli.com.

Cardigan Donuts

It's nearly impossible to pick a favorite at this highly skilled operation. The slightly yeasty, jam-filled bismarcks? The airy crullers? The dense cake doughnuts, blanketed under a coffee glaze? The hefty apple fritters? Best to go with, "All of the above."

40 S. 7th St. (City Center), Mpls., cardigandonuts.com.

Green & the Grain

A contemporary salad bar — minus the do-it-yourself element — that's filled with a dizzying array of fresh, lively options. Don't miss the housemade potato chips.

200 S. 6th St. (U.S. Bank Place); 109 S. 7th St. (Baker Center); and 800 LaSalle Av. (LaSalle Plaza), greenandthegrain.com.

Greek Grill & Cafe

The friendly Koubaytari family serves fresh, delicious fare that's a welcome step beyond the usual Chipotle-Panera Bread circuit, including falafel, spanakopita, gyros and beef, lamb or chicken kebabs.

625 Marquette Av. S. (Northstar Center), Mpls., greekgrillandcafe.com.

Los Ocampo Express

Quick-service tacos, tortas, burritos, quesadillas and other familiar Mexican favorites, served in generous portions at moderate prices. The daily specials are some of the skyway's best bargains.

40 S. 7th St. (City Center), losocampoexpress.com.

Sushi Takatsu

Skyway sushi fans flock here for a long list of rolls (tuna, salmon, eel and shrimp tempura), and they've made a top seller out of a rice bowl finished with tuna, salmon, avocado, spiced-up mayonnaise and tempura flakes.

733 Marquette Av. S. (Baker Center), ordersushitakatsu.com.