Celebrate the abundance of Minnesota's Thai culture Sept. 17-18 at the West End in St. Louis Park with a weekend of events from the Thai Cultural Council of Minnesota. MinnesoThai will include a selection of delicious dishes along with Muy Thai exhibitions, fire dancing, drag performance by Pangina Heals, pad Thai cooking demos and more. The free event is from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 17 and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 18. Find more information at thaiculturemn.us.

Veg Fest is this weekend

Plant-friendly living is the focus of the annual Twin Cities Veg Fest on Sept. 18 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Harriet Island Park in St. Paul. The festival features speakers, entertainment, cooking demos and an array of product and food vendors — vegan cheese curds, egg rolls on a stick and more. The event, organized by the local nonprofit Compassionate Action for Animals, will also reveal the winner of this year's Twin Cities Vegan Chef Challenge. For more details, go to tcvegfest.com.

The Spirit of Sushiman launches at Tattersall

Tattersall Distilling loves a fun collaboration, and chef Billy Tserenbat is one of the biggest characters in the culinary scene. The distillery has teamed up with the owner of Billy Sushi to create a new sochu rice spirit known, naturally, as Spirit of Sushiman. Join them for a launch and to get a taste of this unique rice-fermented drink on Sept. 22 from 6-9 p.m. at Tattersall's River Falls, Wis., location (1777 Paulson Road). Dinner will include four courses, including one made from a 200-pound bluefin tuna that Tserenbat will break down on site, and three cocktails including a Billy Collins. Tickets are $75 each and available via Resy. For more information, go to tattersalldistilling.com/river-falls.

Indeed Brewing celebrates with Revival

Indeed Brewing is turning 10 and is celebrating with help from its friends, including Revival. On Sept. 22 starting at 3 p.m., the taproom will transform into Little Munich with entertainment, festbier and Revival's German-inspired menu, which includes: sauerbraten pig roast (with beer cheese sauce, spicy whole-grain mustard, sauerkraut, pretzel bun), smoked knackwurst sausages with mustard and pretzel curds with beer cheese. There's also fried chicken nugs (hot or original) and fried chicken sandwiches (hot or Southern). Join the fun; Indeed Brewing is at 711 15th Av. NE., Mpls.

Spooky things are happening in the basement of Travail

Once again Travail Kitchen and Amusements and the Haunted Basement have teamed up for an immersive Halloween dining experience. As spooky things tend to do, the creeps are hanging out in the basement of the Robbinsdale dining destination (4134 Hubbard Av. N.).

Developed by Travail's chef/owners Mike Brown, Bob Gerken and James Winberg, the 10-course tasting menu will include bloody good bites (or maybe just beef tartare and roasted bone marrow). Courses are served with beverage flights inspired by horror movies that range from G-rated nonalcoholic to R-rated "spookiest" high-roller flights.

Tickets start at $69, plus a $35-$75 mandatory beverage flight. Scary shenanigans run from Oct. 5-29 with seatings at 6 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are available at travailkitchen.com.

Vinai at Brother Justus

Fresh off a successful run at the State Fair, chef Yia Vang has designed a fall menu to pair with Brother Justus' American single-malt whiskey. The multicourse dinner with cocktail pairings is Oct. 7 with seatings at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. at Brother Justus (3300 NE. 5th St., Mpls.). Tickets are $105 per person; $155 for VIP; get them at vinaimn.com.