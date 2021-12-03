A half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view:

William Tecku of Gordon, Wis.:

1 "One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga." I thought frankincense and myrrh were rare and valuable until I watched this CBS broadcast. Their 11-song set of solos and duets drew standing ovations and gave viewers an early Christmas present of preeminent performing artistry and iconic lyrics and music — and a cross-generational friendship.

2 "Annie." Its charismatic 21st century cast and staging made the live production's arresting vintage songs like "Maybe," "Tomorrow" and "I Don't Need Anything But You" sound fresh to my ears that, especially this holiday season, are listening for more humor and less hopelessness, more empathy and less avarice.

3 Norah Jones, "I Dream of Christmas." Unlike a lot of holiday-themed songs, the understated lyrics, the languid, slow-as-a-summer's-day melody and eggnog-smooth delivery give me the feeling that the album's "Christmastime" song may well be around for many years to come. Jones' voice, lyricism and signature interpretative style are gifts that keep on giving.

Jon Bream, Star Tribune critic:

1 "One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga." Celebrating his 95th birthday and farewell concert, the legendary crooner was in grand spirits and good voice. Radiant and gracious, he showed no signs of Alzheimer's. His overwrought musical partner did her best to channel Liza Minnelli and up the energy.

2 Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, the Armory. Superior songs, blistering guitar, passionate vocals and a tight band added up to a terrific Americana performance. Appreciated the choice covers of Drive-By Truckers, Drivin' N Cryin' and R.E.M.

3 Bela Fleck, State Theatre. To call Fleck a virtuoso is not sufficient. He's a magician with the banjo, even when he's playing his brand of progressive bluegrass. Fleck and his five all-star pickers got plenty of solo opportunities. He would conduct with the nod of his head and the players listened intently to each other. Guitarist Bryan Sutton, mandolinist Sam Bush and dobro master Jerry Douglas added occasional vocals and humor. Not Bill Monroe's bluegrass, this was intelligent, heady stuff.

