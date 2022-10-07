A half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view:

James Angen of Minneapolis:

1 King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard. Australia's prolific band is releasing not one, not two, but three new albums this month. The first, "Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava," drops this week. They also have a sold-out concert at the Palace Theatre in St. Paul on Oct. 14. Good luck finding a ticket for this hot show.

2 "Body Paint" video by Arctic Monkeys. This is from the forthcoming album "The Car," out on Oct. 21. Arctic Monkeys will be opening their 2023 North American tour in Minneapolis at the Armory on Aug. 25.

3 Calexico coming Monday to the Fine Line. They are bringing their Latin/Tex-Mex indie rock to the small confines of this Minneapolis club. Don't forget to wear your dancing shoes.

Jon Bream, Star Tribune critic:

1 RIP, Loretta Lynn. She liberated country music.

2 Kendrick Lamar, "Saturday Night Live." Like Prince and Bowie, the Pulitzer-winning rapper's performance, staging and outfits complemented the vibe of his current project, "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers." Appearing inside a compact room, he threw down "Rich Spirit/N95" with someone else's striking shadow dancing behind him and later returned in a different outfit to deliver "Father Time" with Sampha, the British vocalist. Another magnetic performance.

3 The Cactus Blossoms, "If Not for You (Bob Dylan Songs Vol. 1)." This delightful four-song EP could convince you that Dylan was a hillbilly from Hibbing. This brotherly duo puts the twang in the jaunty title track, Tex-Mex drama in "To Ramona," organ-fueled heartbreak in "Tell Me It Isn't True" and swirling mystery in "Went to See the Gypsy" (love how they harmonize on the line "from that little Minnesota town").

