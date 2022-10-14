A half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view:

John Eichten of Minneapolis:

1 Wilco, Grand Rapids Riverfest. I got to experience my longtime dream of being a roadie for one of my favorite bands. After Wilco's fantastic performance, I was a volunteer to pack lighting rigs and cables into cases, and then load the cases into the semi. Wilco's staff were most appreciative and gave me drummer Glenn Kotche's set list.

2 Dinosaur Jr., First Avenue. It was First Ave's first major concert announcement coming out of COVID and one of the most anticipated gigs of 2022. The band unleashed an eardrum bursting set and, between songs, name dropped Greg Norton of Hüsker Dü, the Replacements and even the Mall of America.

3 John Scofield, the Dakota. No matter if he is playing with Herbie Hancock, Phil Lesh or Gov't Mule, the guitarist is always changing and growing, while pushing the boundaries of jazz and rock. That was true at the Dakota as he led his group through Grateful Dead and Neil Young classics and his jazz originals.

Jon Bream, Star Tribune critic:

1 Lizzo, Xcel Energy Center. The main thing that's changed about Lizzo from her Twin Cities era is her budget. It was the same personality writ larger, the same messaging about body image and positivity, the same empowering, don't-mess-with-me kind of songs. She got emotional near the end, shouting out friends and venues from her local days. She's the first local artist to graduate from the 7th St. Entry to an arena headliner.

2 Aretha Franklin's FBI files. Through the Freedom of Information Act, Rolling Stone examined 40 years of the FBI tracking the Queen of Soul with comments about "militant Black power," "pro communist," "hate America" and "racial violence." This is America.

3 Manhattan Transfer, State Theatre. On their 50th anniversary and farewell tour, original members Janis Siegel's and Alan Paul's lead vocals were diminished but the quartet's harmonies were as snazzy as always, especially on the vocalese numbers. Props to Siegel's trumpet scatting and the all-female Diva Orchestra that backed the jazzy foursome.

To contribute: popmusic@startribune.com.