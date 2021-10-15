Six cool things in music this week, from two points of view:

Nina Raemont, Minnesota Daily arts & entertainment editor:

1 Breakdown of "Succession" score. To celebrate the show's third season premiere, this video of composer Nicholas Brittellexplains how the Emmy-winning HBO dramedy builds tension and strife into its off-kilter score.

2 Fruit Bats, "Rips Me Up." After discovering their "Gold Past Life" on Alex Delany's "Song Radio" podcast this summer, I became obsessed with the Fruit Bats' jangly, folk-rock sound — ideal road trip music. This new song brings all the twang and a smidgeon of regret, musing on not giving a former lover enough when they had a chance.

3 Chloe, "Have Mercy." Performing an operatic version of her trappy-pop single on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Chloe cemented herself as a new and notable name in R&B with her angelic voice and undeniably powerfulstage presence.

Jon Bream, Star Tribune critic:

1 Olivia Rodrigo and Alanis Morissette, Rolling Stone. In the "Musicians on Musicians" package, these two talk about dealing with massive stardom for a debut album at a young age. Both singer-songwriters are candid and insightful. Morissette says Rodrigo is "deeply wise."

2 Halsey and Lindsey Buckingham, "Darling." Performing a stripped-down song in a witchy black outfit with the former Fleetwood Mac guitarist on "Saturday Night Live," the pop star channeled Stevie Nicks in so many ways but also proved her bona fides as a singer and songwriter. What a warm, intimate expression of life at a crossroads: "I'll see you in your dreams."

3 Cajun Crawfish Hotdish, yard concert. This veteran Twin Cities sextet (featuring two fiddles and an accordion) served up Louisiana-seasoned waltzes and two-steps. They had delighted couples literally dancing in the street in St. Paul. You don't see that at too many yard concerts.

To contribute: popmusic@startribune.com