A half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view:

Bruce Boeder of Minnetonka:

1 The Peterson Family, the Dakota. Who was more excited to be back for live music — Minnesota's First Family of Jazz or the audience? By the end of this Christmas jam, the audience was joining in with the entire Peterson clan (now into its fourth generation) on several carols. A wonderful performance at a great venue.

2 Renée Fleming, "Christmas in New York." After hearing her "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" on local jazz station KBEM (a duet with Gregory Porter), I am putting this CD in play for the season. It is so relaxing during what can be a hectic, stressful time of the year. And I can listen to Renée Fleming forever.

3 Charles Lloyd Quartet, the Dakota. Not for everyone, the saxophonist is intensely emotional and plays with deep passion that isn't commercial, However, he and his group entertain and connect with the audience. This was one of his first times back before a live audience and it was obvious in his playing, and I was almost in tears thinking how wonderful it was to finally be hearing live music in person after 20 months.

Jon Bream, Star Tribune critic:

1 Jose James, the Dakota. The Minneapolis-reared jazz vocalist was elegantly old-school yet inventive enough to make Christmas chestnuts deliciously refreshing. Props for his outstanding original "Christmas in New York" with its Nat King Cole/Mel Tormé vibe. Play the new album "Merry Christmas From Jose James" around the yule log.

2 JD McPherson, Cedar Cultural Center. His sense of Christmas spirit comes with a wink and a rockabilly twist. He slayed (sleighed?) with several holiday originals like "Socks" (that's all he got for Christmas) and "Twinkle," and tossed in rockin' faves from his catalog, including "North Side Gal" and "Lucky Penny."

3 Pistol Annies, "Joy." The penultimate tune on their predictably cheeky and rollicking seasonal album, "Hell of a Holiday," is a surprisingly downbeat piece about how joy can sneak up on you. Somber and sweet are usually not associated with this immensely appealing country trio.

To contribute: popmusic@startribune.com