CJ Gronner of Richfield:

1 Rage Against the Machine, Alpine Valley (Wis.). The seminal political rock band has not recorded new music since the 1990s, but every classic song could have been written today. Their Public Service Announcement Tour opened with what was the most long-awaited explosion of musical energy in memory. It may also have been the last show to feature singer Zack de la Rocha on two legs (he got injured at the next gig). The well-warranted Rage remains on full display, with fists raised all the way up.

2 Alanis Morissette, Xcel Energy Center. She made her career on the female rage expressed in her 1995 hit "You Oughta Know." A tour celebrating her classic album, "Jagged Little Pill," arrives on Sunday with Garbage opening in what will surely be an evening of extra-strong feminine camaraderie.

3 "Devil in a Coma" by Mark Lanegan. This harrowing memoir by the Seattle music legend from his COVID-19 death bed is all the more shocking if you know all that the former heroin addict had previously survived. That COVID is what finally did in this gravel-voiced warrior is enough to get you to put your masks back on.

Jon Bream, Star Tribune critic:

1 Lizzo, "Special." As always, the larger-than-life personality delivers many zingers but this is mostly a summery collection filled with fizzy neo-disco numbers, an effervescent new birthday ditty, a throwback pop bop, a seductive slow jam and lots of self-empowering thoughts on self-love.

2 "The Dylan Tapes: Friends, Players & Lovers Talkin' Early Bob Dylan" by Anthony Scaduto. These are the transcribed interviews conducted by the late New York journalist for his landmark 1971 biography "Dylan." This how-the-sausage-is-made collection has some illuminating comments from Joan Baez, Ramblin' Jack Elliott and the elusive bard himself that will intrigue Dylanologists.

3 John Mayer salutes Dead & Company. In a post-tour Instagram post, the guitarist/singer got sincerely grateful about his trip with his Dead partners, writing, in part, "I'm left with this mix of fatigue, joy, accomplishment and deep appreciation for what I was able to be a part of."

