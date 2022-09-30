A half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view:

Fiona C. Quick of Minneapolis:

1 Pet Shop Boys/New Order Unity Tour. After two postponements, the long-awaited tour finally comes to Minneapolis on Sunday at the Armory. PSB's "Hotspot" (2020) has some great dance numbers reminiscent of their old stuff but with a maturity behind the lyrics reflecting their age. "Happy People" in particular hits.

2 Pharoah Sanders. The jazz saxophone legend died at age 81. His 2021 album "Promises" is a masterpiece. Play "Movement 1" for an experience you can't unlive.

3 Queen Elizabeth II. As a dual citizen, with a Welsh mum, I found it difficult seeing the death of Her Majesty. As a punk at heart, I have mixed emotions on the role of the monarchy in the U.K. so as I listen to "God Save the Queen" by the Sex Pistols, and, because I love my mum, I also watched Dame Shirley Bassey and Sir Tom Jones perform at the Queen's Diamond Jubilee.

Jon Bream, Star Tribune critic:

1 Brandi Carlile, "In the Canyon Haze." Playing on a picturesque Los Angeles mountain broadcast live to IMAX theaters, ⁦she and her acoustic band Laurel Canyon-ized songs from her latest album, "In These Silent Days," putting the emphasis on vocals and harmonies. Her wife Catherine harmonized on a tune and relayed questions from fans via rotary phone. For a bonus: an acoustic "Space Oddity" and an electric "Woodstock." A very special evening. (It will be screened again on Sunday.)

2 Marcus King Band, Palace Theatre. He showed no sense of pacing — using three opening acts (only Neal Francis, a modern-day Steve Winwood, impressed) and starting in overdrive for the first hour of his own 135-minute set and then shifting into low gear for the next half hour. However, King, 26, is prodigiously talented. A soulful vocalist, a generous bandleader (every player got solo spots) and, most importantly, a skillful guitarist who can play lightning fast and stirringly slow.

3 Nachito Herrera and the Havana All-Stars, the Ordway. The superlative Cuban American pianist showed his classical-ness, Cuban-ness and soulfulness in this acoustically superb setting.

